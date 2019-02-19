Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Maurice A. Pichette, 89, of Bedford, formerly of Manchester, passed away on February 17, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born in Manchester on September 9, 1929, the son of Henri and Jeanne (Tessier) Pichette, and was a resident of the Queen City for most of his life before moving to Bedford. He was educated in the Manchester school system and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.He was a proud veteran of the US Army, enlisting after his graduation and serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict . He was employed as a plumbing and heating specialist with Ladouceur and Latouche Plumbing and Heating Co. He was a third Degree of the Knights of Columbus in Manchester and was a lifetime member of the NH Ski Club, skiing and ski racing until he was 85. Maurice also enjoyed camping and a good round of golf but most of all he treasured the time spent with his family and friends, particularly with his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Antoinette (Tucker) Pichette in 2005, by his brothers Andre Pichette and Ronald Pichette, his sister Constance Gagnon and his son-in-law Mark Jolin.Members of his family include his sons David Pichette, Sr. and his wife Deborahanne of Bedford and Brian Pichette and his partner Donna Mackenzie of Concord, his daughter Nancy Jolin of Chester, his grandchildren Wendy Kohler, David Pichette II, Sarah Pilotte and Joseph Pilotte, his great-grandchildren Jayden Hastings, Tristan Hastings, Isaac Maurice Pichette and Caleb Pichette, his brothers Richard Pichette and Robert Pichette and his sisters Claire O'Dowd, Frances Pichette, Pauline Begin and Lucille Marston as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St. Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Maurice's name be made to , 814 Elm St. Suite 300 Manchester, NH 03101. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Funeral Home McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service

283 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 031044920

(603) 622-0962 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2019

