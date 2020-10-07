Maurice "Willie" Demanche, 93, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, September 28th, 2020 at Bedford Hills in Bedford after a brief illness. He was born in Nashua, NH on September 16th, 1927, son of the late Henry and Rose (Obin) Demanche. Willie served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1945 - 1949 when he was honorably discharged. He was last employed as a service manager for Sears, Roebuck & Co for many years before his retirement in 1983. Along with his parents, Willie was pre-deceased by eight siblings, Henry, Rose, Andrew, Normand, Paul, Leo, Albert and Raymond. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 70 years, Claudette Demanche; a son, Michael Demanche and his wife Donna; three grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Jessie Hartford, Kimberly and her husband Bill Grondin, and Michelle and her husband Jason Raymond; four great-grandchildren, Danny and Sadie Hartford and Nelson and Samantha Grondin; a great-great-granddaughter, Remington Grondin; two brothers, Oscar and Roger Demanche, along with many nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Last Rest Cemetery, 13 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 2 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com