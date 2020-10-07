1/1
Maurice "Willie" Demanche
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice "Willie" Demanche, 93, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, September 28th, 2020 at Bedford Hills in Bedford after a brief illness. He was born in Nashua, NH on September 16th, 1927, son of the late Henry and Rose (Obin) Demanche. Willie served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1945 - 1949 when he was honorably discharged. He was last employed as a service manager for Sears, Roebuck & Co for many years before his retirement in 1983. Along with his parents, Willie was pre-deceased by eight siblings, Henry, Rose, Andrew, Normand, Paul, Leo, Albert and Raymond. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 70 years, Claudette Demanche; a son, Michael Demanche and his wife Donna; three grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Jessie Hartford, Kimberly and her husband Bill Grondin, and Michelle and her husband Jason Raymond; four great-grandchildren, Danny and Sadie Hartford and Nelson and Samantha Grondin; a great-great-granddaughter, Remington Grondin; two brothers, Oscar and Roger Demanche, along with many nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Last Rest Cemetery, 13 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 2 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Last Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 5, 2020
Sympathies and Condolences to Aunt Claudette, Mike, & Donna and family I love you and so going to miss Uncle Willie so much....enjoyed visiting with him when Aunt Yvette, Uncle Oscar and I went to visit him.....we enjoyed the visits with Uncle Willie so much.....love to all Lill & Dick.....
Lillian Frost
Family
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved