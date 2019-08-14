Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Facques. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Patrick's Church 34 Amherst Street Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Maurice "Moe" Facques, 79, a retired teacher and basketball coach, died Aug. 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He died peacefully in Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his family.



Family members include his wife of 57 years, Mariette; his children, Monique, Michael and Stephen, and his children's spouses, William Hervey, Cara and Karen; his grandchildren, Will, Alex, Sloan, Michael, Delaney and Samantha; his other surviving family members include Gerard and Laurent Salmon-Le Gagneur, and Andrew Beaudoin; and nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michel, Marc and Marcia.



He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Colette Facques; and his sister, Colette Salmon-Le Gagneur.



Born in France, he immigrated to the United States at a young age.



Moe was educated at Assumption Preparatory High School, Worcester, Mass., and St. Michael's College, Burlington, Vt.



On June 9, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Mariette. Moe and Mariette lived in Milford for more than 56 years. After years of running a motel business on Lake Winnipesaukee, Moe and Mariette sold the business and settled into a lakefront condo in Gilford. They split their time between Gilford and Milford.



Moe was an American history teacher at Milford Area Senior High School and Milford Middle School for 30 years. He coached boys' basketball for years and won two state championships (1972 and 1975). His students and ball players were like family to him and he loved hearing from them throughout the years.



He was a "father" to many - countless former students and ball players relied on him for knowledge, wisdom and friendship.



An active person, in his "younger days" Moe enjoyed hiking, running, and canoeing. He and Mariette were blessed with the ability to travel extensively, and particularly enjoyed traveling to France to visit family, going to Machu Picchu, and seeing most of Europe.



He retired early from teaching but stayed involved in coaching in many capacities, including as an assistant coach in Wilton, where he proudly helped lead the team to their first state championship (his third). He volunteered countless hours in the community, including working for SHARE, where he buzzed around in his little red truck making dump runs, shoveling, picking up food, and whatever else needed to be done. Never one to sit still, Moe tended to the cemetery grounds in Rochester and St. Patrick's for the last few years.



He loved spending time with family and friends and could always be counted on to tell engaging stories. Recently, he was blessed with taking a family cruise to Alaska to celebrate 55 years of marriage and many years of parenthood and grandparenthood.



Raised a Roman Catholic, Moe was a religious person, and he dedicated his life to living the principle of God. He attended daily mass and would gather with friends for breakfast after mass. Moe never missed a breakfast outing and was known to have a cup of coffee and pastry at a local cafe or Dunkin' Donuts 365 days a year.



He touched the lives of many - family, friends, students, neighbors, townspeople. His family has laughed, reminisced and enjoyed hearing from many of those who knew him and mourn his passing.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. in



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Amherst, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SHARE Fund, 1 Columbus Ave., Milford, N.H. 03055 or the Multiple Myeloma Fund, Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, Mass. 02114.



To continue Moe's spirit of generosity and friendliness, we ask that each of you do an act of kindness in his memory.



Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





MILFORD - Maurice "Moe" Facques, 79, a retired teacher and basketball coach, died Aug. 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He died peacefully in Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his family.Family members include his wife of 57 years, Mariette; his children, Monique, Michael and Stephen, and his children's spouses, William Hervey, Cara and Karen; his grandchildren, Will, Alex, Sloan, Michael, Delaney and Samantha; his other surviving family members include Gerard and Laurent Salmon-Le Gagneur, and Andrew Beaudoin; and nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michel, Marc and Marcia.He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Colette Facques; and his sister, Colette Salmon-Le Gagneur.Born in France, he immigrated to the United States at a young age.Moe was educated at Assumption Preparatory High School, Worcester, Mass., and St. Michael's College, Burlington, Vt.On June 9, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Mariette. Moe and Mariette lived in Milford for more than 56 years. After years of running a motel business on Lake Winnipesaukee, Moe and Mariette sold the business and settled into a lakefront condo in Gilford. They split their time between Gilford and Milford.Moe was an American history teacher at Milford Area Senior High School and Milford Middle School for 30 years. He coached boys' basketball for years and won two state championships (1972 and 1975). His students and ball players were like family to him and he loved hearing from them throughout the years.He was a "father" to many - countless former students and ball players relied on him for knowledge, wisdom and friendship.An active person, in his "younger days" Moe enjoyed hiking, running, and canoeing. He and Mariette were blessed with the ability to travel extensively, and particularly enjoyed traveling to France to visit family, going to Machu Picchu, and seeing most of Europe.He retired early from teaching but stayed involved in coaching in many capacities, including as an assistant coach in Wilton, where he proudly helped lead the team to their first state championship (his third). He volunteered countless hours in the community, including working for SHARE, where he buzzed around in his little red truck making dump runs, shoveling, picking up food, and whatever else needed to be done. Never one to sit still, Moe tended to the cemetery grounds in Rochester and St. Patrick's for the last few years.He loved spending time with family and friends and could always be counted on to tell engaging stories. Recently, he was blessed with taking a family cruise to Alaska to celebrate 55 years of marriage and many years of parenthood and grandparenthood.Raised a Roman Catholic, Moe was a religious person, and he dedicated his life to living the principle of God. He attended daily mass and would gather with friends for breakfast after mass. Moe never missed a breakfast outing and was known to have a cup of coffee and pastry at a local cafe or Dunkin' Donuts 365 days a year.He touched the lives of many - family, friends, students, neighbors, townspeople. His family has laughed, reminisced and enjoyed hearing from many of those who knew him and mourn his passing.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Amherst, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SHARE Fund, 1 Columbus Ave., Milford, N.H. 03055 or the Multiple Myeloma Fund, Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, Mass. 02114.To continue Moe's spirit of generosity and friendliness, we ask that each of you do an act of kindness in his memory.Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close