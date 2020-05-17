Maurice "Moe" Field, 87, of Hollywood FL and Manchester NH, passed away after a brief battle of cancer, at home while surrounded by his family on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Born on August 20, 1932 in Limerick Maine, he was the son of the late Archie and Ruth (Stacey) Field.A graduate of Bishop Bradly, he was an outstanding athlete. He played football for the Giant Killers, and in 1950, he received the "Cliff Valley Trophy" for the highest batting average and outstanding ability on the diamond for baseball, and loved diving off the Amoskeag Bridge. Moe proudly served his country in the United States Army between 1952 and 1954, as a Sargent in charge of the squad within the 555th (Triple Nickle) Field Artillery Brigade. He was a longtime Ironworker for the Local 474.He married the girl next door, his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Cowette) Field. They were married 68 years of the 72 years they were together and had five children. He taught his boys how to play baseball, and coached and build the fields at South Little League. He was easy going and a devoted family man, his fondest memory was family reunions in his home state of Maine. He enjoyed skiing in the winters, summers at Northwood Lake, fishing. He was a member of the 20th Skeet Club, Softball League, Intervale Country Club, and a past president of the V.F.W. Hollywood Florida Post 92, and D.A.V. & East Side Club.He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Patricia (Cowette) Field of Manchester; daughters Diane Guerrera and her husband John of Wolcott, CT, Debra Field and her companion Costas Dimou of Manchester; sons Mark Field of Manchester, Michael Field of North Conway, and Matthew Field of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren Jennifer Martinez and her husband Ramon, Harley Zyla, John Guerrera Jr. and his wife Carissa, Tony Guerrera and his wife Jill, Johnathan Field, Brittney Sullivan and her husband Luke, Joshua Field, Dakota Field and Stephanie Field; great grandchildren Alexus, Alexandra, Ava, Anthony, Audrina, Gianna, Arianna, Callie, Brendon, and Anabella; sister Margaret St. Pierre; his dogs and best buddies Pepper, Ivy, Blackie, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Ronnie; sister Evelyn Poulin.The family would like to thank the V.N.A. nurse Wendy, and hospice nurse Lori for their support and help.In lieu of flowers, please donate in Moe's honor to the Animal Rescue League.A private viewing will held for immediate family, with a burial following at 11:30am on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, NH.