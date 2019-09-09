Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

AMHERST - Maurice J. "Moe" L'Heureux Jr., 53, of Amherst, died Sept. 5, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, after a brave and courageous battle with ALS.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 9, 1965, he was the son of Maurice and Jacqueline (Jutras) L'Heureux. He lived most of his life in Manchester before moving to Amherst nine years ago.



He earned a bachelor of science degree from New Hampshire College. In addition, he earned a master's degree in finance.



Moe was the owner and manager of commercial properties in the Manchester area for many years. He was passionate about his work, and in 2004 earned an award for historic preservation for his building on Hanover Street (across from the Palace Theatre) in Manchester. He also owned Hill Haven Realty in Hooksett, Mainstay Development and Jutras Realty in Manchester.



Moe loved sailing and boating and was a member and educator for the U.S. Power Squadron. He was also a member and former harbor master at the Massabesic Yacht Club in Manchester. He loved to travel and explore new places.



Moe also enjoyed beekeeping and served as treasurer of the Pawtuckaway Beekeepers and New Hampshire Beekeepers Associations for several years.



Throughout his battle with ALS he never complained and always kept his sense of humor. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity toward others.



Family members include his wife of 13 years, Linda J. (Otterson) L'Heureux of Amherst; his parents of Manchester; three siblings, Jeannine L'Heureux of Maryland, Marc A. L'Heureux and his wife, Louise, of Allenstown, and Marcel A. L'Heureux of Manchester; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Marilyn Otterson of Bedford; a brother-in-law, Jeffrey B. Otterson of Marietta, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Marjorie S. Otterson of Framingham, Mass.; nieces and nephews, Natalie, Patrick, Kimberly, Alyssa and Matthew and aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is in charge of arrangements. Services will take place at a later date and will be made known in Moe's obituary on the funeral home website at



Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS at



To leave a message of condolence, see Moe's obituary on the funeral home website.



