Maurice J. L'Heureux, 84, Manchester died April 9, 2020 at Hanover Hill Nursing Home after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on December 19, 1935, he was the son of Alfred and Bertha (Bellemare)



L'Heureux. He was educated in the local school system.



Maurice was a veteran of the US Air Force.



Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Hill Haven Development for many years.



Maurice was past president of the Manchester Home Builders Association and president of the Meredith Yacht Club. He enjoyed hunting, Fishing and spending time at their camp on the



lake in Meredith. He was also a member of the Kinnicum Fish & Game Club in Candia. Maurice spent many hours in his elaborate backyard garden. He was very proud of the produce the garden yielded and he loved to share this with Family and the medical personnel who cared for him.



Maurice was predeceased by his son Maurice J. L'Heureux Jr. in September of 2019 and his



Sister Doris Marcoux and her husband George of Gilford, NH.



He was a devoted, loving husband of 58 years to Jacqueline T. (Jutras) L'Heureux of Manchester; his children, Jeannine L'Heureux of Laurel, MD, Marc L'Heureux and wife Louise of Allenstown, Marcel L'Heureux of Manchester, grandchildren, Patrick, Kimberly, Alyssa, and Matthew: a brother Robert L'Heureux and wife Fran of Merrimack: nephews and nieces: a daughter-in-law Linda L'Heureux.



Funeral services will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations may be made to ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301 in memory of Maurice J. L'Heureux or go to



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



