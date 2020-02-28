HUDSON - Maurice L. "Joe" Briand, 97, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
Born on June 7, 1922, he lived in Hudson and Winter Haven, Fla. He was one of several brothers and sisters born to parents Auguste and Leonie Briand of Hudson.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a torpedoman's mate. He served aboard the USS Cony in the South Pacific Theater.
Joe worked 44 years for Ingersoll Rand (IMPCO) in Nashua.
His spouse, Arlene V. Campbell died in 1986.
Family members include his daughters, Judith (John) Moody of Derry, and Brenda (Walter) King of Nashua; his sons, Donald (Lorraine) Briand of Candia, Kevin (Donna) Briand of Hooksett, and Larry Briand of Kenosha, Wis.; his grandchildren, Marley (Mike) Cerminara of Rangeley, Maine, Celine (Jason) Sowden of Bedford, Kimberly (David) Yager of Derry, and Kelley (Ari) Dagan of Brookline; his great-grandchildren, Michelle Rose and Mario Cerminara, Bailey and Shelby Yager, and Ruby Dagan.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to All American Assisted Living, Londonderry, for many acts of kindness, caring, and compassion during the last four years.
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
Burial will take place in Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida at the discretion of the family.
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 28, 2020