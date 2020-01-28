Guest Book View Sign Service Information National Cremation and Burial Society Hudson 13011 US Highway 19 North Hudson , FL 34667 (727)-863-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

MEREDITH - Maurice Luman Nelson, Jr., 77, a resident of Meredith, NH and New Port Richey, FL passed away January 21, 2020, in Hudson, FL.



Maurice was born in Keene, NH to Maurice L. Nelson and Elizabeth (Betty Zapka) Nelson.



Mom and "Junior" moved to Winchester, NH to be close to Grandma and Grandpa Nelson when his father was inducted into the Army during WWII. After the war, they moved to Tamworth, NH where he attended Kennett School. When his father accepted employment as Superintendent of Corbin Park, they moved to Croydon, NH where he graduated from Newport High School. He then graduated from Wentworth Institute as a Civil Engineer. After graduation, Maurice worked for the Perini Corporation and Pike Industries from which he retired in 2012.



After college, he joined the Army Reserve for 6 years.



He met his wife, Kay Dontje in 2011 and they married September 19, 2015.



He is survived by his wife, daughter Marie (Sundur Narasimhan) Lamb, granddaughter Mallika Narasimhan, sister Rebecca (Robert) Almstrom, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephew.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Gail and son Samuel.



Maurice was a gregarious, fun loving man and an avid fan of the Red Sox and the Patriots. He loved flower and vegetable gardening. His sister, Becky and her children were always important in his life and he loved showering Becky's grandchildren with candy on Valentine's Day. Moe's mom and family always called him "Junior" and Becky's kids and grandkids affectionately called him "Uncle Junior."



He had many good friends he met throughout his very full life.



SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held this spring in New Hampshire.





Published in Union Leader on Jan. 28, 2020

