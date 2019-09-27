GOFFSTOWN - Maurice O. "Moe" Belanger, 86, of Goffstown, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center.
Born in Manchester on May 21, 1933, he was the son of the late George and Lydia (Brunelle) Belanger.
He was educated in the Manchester school system.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army.
Moe worked 27 years as an oil burner technician in Manchester until 1991. Before retiring, he worked for Notre Dame College.
He volunteered as a Cub Scout leader at St. Peter's Orphanage in the 1960s.
Moe was the husband of Irene (Leroux) Belanger. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 29, 2019.
In addition to his wife, family members include his children, Gregg M. Belanger and his wife Lisa of Manchester, Judith I. (Belanger) Aikens and her husband Curt of Manchester, James M. Belanger of Manchester, and Derek J. Belanger of Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Linda Rita Belanger and Karen Marie Belanger; and his brother, Albert G. Belanger.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester. There will be a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. during the calling hours.
Burial services will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, at 11:30 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 27, 2019