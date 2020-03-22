Moe Villeneuve, a Bedford, N.H., native, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Aurore A. Villeneuve in 2014 and is survived by two sons: Richard M. "Moe" Villeneuve, 54, his wife Christine "Chrissy", their two children: Sienna, 19, and Chase, 16; his other son Scot D. Villeneuve, 46, his wife Darlene, and their four children: Oskar, 20, Larkyn, 19, Race DeSimone, 31, Heath DeSimone, 26. Moe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Moe was born on County Road in Bedford on Jan. 13, 1932, and he died in the house he built in 1968, right across the street. He grew up with three brothers and two sisters, working from a very early age on the farm and caddying at the Manchester Country Club.
In 1950, Moe married his sweetheart Aurore A. Dion and the same year, answered his country's call by enlisting in the United States Army. His natural leadership skills were recognized and he was recommended for leadership school and eventually deployed into combat action during the Korean War. Sergeant First-Class Moe Villeneuve earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, and several other decorations for his honorable service.
After returning from overseas, Moe and Aurore began their American-dream story. They lived in a tiny 1-room "shack" on land he bought from his father. Moe began his career as a union ironworker where he proved himself and earned the respect of many in the industry. In 1965, Moe and Aurore adopted their first son, Richard Maurice Villeneuve, and out of necessity, built the home they lived in for the rest of their lives. In 1973, desiring a sibling for their first son, Moe and Aurore adopted Scot David Villeneuve.
At age 50, Moe decided he needed to "get into better shape" and started jogging. His jogging quickly turned into serious training and weight-lifting. For years, his weekends were spent competing in road races where he was tremendously successful. Many Bedford residents remember Moe running on County Road, Liberty Hill and beyond.
As a staunch, tax-fighting Republican, Moe served the town of Bedford in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for five terms. His leadership and straightforward manner earned him the respect of colleagues from both parties.
Those who knew Moe, loved him... his sense of humor and directness entertained many friends and patrons of Dunkin' Donuts (formerly Ray's Country Store) on South River Road. In addition to supporting veteran's causes, Moe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Rifle Association and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish.
SERVICES: Moe will join his wife at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire at a private interment ceremony with full military honors. Those wishing to honor Moe's memory can do so by supporting our fighting men and women.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020