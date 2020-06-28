Maxine Elizabeth (Hotham) Tancrel, 94, of Goffstown, NH passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born in Lewiston, ME on January 29,1926, daughter of the late Ray Hotham and Clara Hanson Leeman.
A strong-minded Democrat, Maxine believed in helping others and gave far more than she took herself. She was always donating items or her time to help someone with a ride, a personal recommendation, a connection for employment or even with food and money. She had a handful of choice charities she gave to each month. She was a helper. She was an avid Golfer in her free time. She was very close with her mother, Clara Leeman and took the time to visit with her every day until she passed. She was also very close with her Granddaughter, Maggie, putting in the effort in her 90's to learn how to use Facebook to see pictures of her and her Great-Grandchildren, as well as many visits. She and Maggie took many trips along Route 1, driving and connecting, one summer driving all the way to Maine to pass on family information and stories. Her fantastic sense of humor was spoken of by everyone who knew her and gave those around a sense of ease and comfort. She was a gift and will be deeply missed.
Maxine is survived by her granddaughter, Maggie Tancrel Torrison and her husband, Aaron Torrison; their children, who were the light of her life: great-grandsons, Hartley Laurier Torrison and Sven Torrison and great-granddaughter, Isabella Torrison. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Tancrel; her brother, Ray Hotham Jr.; and her granddaughter, Audrey Carrie Tancrel.
A graveside service will he held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12pm at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH. Pastor Jason Rose will be officiating.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Maxine's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
A strong-minded Democrat, Maxine believed in helping others and gave far more than she took herself. She was always donating items or her time to help someone with a ride, a personal recommendation, a connection for employment or even with food and money. She had a handful of choice charities she gave to each month. She was a helper. She was an avid Golfer in her free time. She was very close with her mother, Clara Leeman and took the time to visit with her every day until she passed. She was also very close with her Granddaughter, Maggie, putting in the effort in her 90's to learn how to use Facebook to see pictures of her and her Great-Grandchildren, as well as many visits. She and Maggie took many trips along Route 1, driving and connecting, one summer driving all the way to Maine to pass on family information and stories. Her fantastic sense of humor was spoken of by everyone who knew her and gave those around a sense of ease and comfort. She was a gift and will be deeply missed.
Maxine is survived by her granddaughter, Maggie Tancrel Torrison and her husband, Aaron Torrison; their children, who were the light of her life: great-grandsons, Hartley Laurier Torrison and Sven Torrison and great-granddaughter, Isabella Torrison. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Tancrel; her brother, Ray Hotham Jr.; and her granddaughter, Audrey Carrie Tancrel.
A graveside service will he held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12pm at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH. Pastor Jason Rose will be officiating.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Maxine's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.