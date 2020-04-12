Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May E. Craig. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary

May E. Craig, 98, of Manchester, N.H., died April 6, 2020, at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on May 3, 1921, she was the daughter of John and Delina (Marcotte) Coffin. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



May graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1941.



She was an office worker with Sundeen Lumber Company and Marjam Supply Company for more than 70 years until her retirement in 2010.



May enjoyed bowling at Lakeside Lanes, trips to the beach, traveling with family and friends, and playing bingo. She was the center of her family's world. She led them with strength, humor, and grace. She was fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended all of their sporting events. May will be deeply missed and her memory will always hold an honored place in her family history.



She was married 19 years to Kenneth A. Craig. He died April 16, 1968. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Arline, Evelyn, and Jeanne; and a special nephew, Maurice Roberge.



Family members include a son, Kevin E. Craig and his wife, Jody, of Manchester, N.H.; a daughter, Karen Desmarais and her husband, Gary, of Manchester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Desmarais and his wife, Julie, of Pembroke, N.H., Kristopher Desmarais and his wife, Elizabeth, of Ariz., Jessica Craig and her partner, Robert Conroy, of Va., and Kenneth Craig of Manchester, N.H.; five great-grandchildren, Hannah and Madelynn of Pembroke, N.H., Gavin of Ariz., Alexis and Christopher both of Va., and Veronica Conroy of Va.; a special niece, Arline Day; a special nephew, Robert Roberge of Utah; and many nieces, nephews, and a cousin.



SERVICES: A graveside service will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, at a later date.



The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff off Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements. For more information visit:







