BRENTWOOD - May Isabel (Gourley) Blackhurst, 90, formerly of Saugus, Mass., and Derry, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Brentwood.
Born in Dunadry, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on May 16, 1929, she was the daughter of William and Jane (Ashe) Gourley.
She lived in Saugus, Mass., for more than 40 years before moving to Derry in 1998.
Family members include her son, David K. Blackhurst of Derry; two daughters, Alison J. Kivikoski of Manchester, and Lindsay J. Germanos of Shrewsbury, Mass.; a brother, John Gourley of Horsham, England; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews around the world.
She was predeceased by her husband, David M.C. Blackhurst on Feb. 8, 2006.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, Mass. 02114 and/or the ().
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2020