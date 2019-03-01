Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Maynard E. Contois, 82, of Bedford, died February 27, 2019 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his wife, family and friends.



He was born in Lebanon on November 7, 1936 to Albert "Joe" and Sylvia "Suki" (Cameron) Contois. He was educated in the Lebanon school system and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954. He then attended Plymouth State College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree and Rivier College, where he received his Master of Education degree.



Maynard loved living and working in Bedford, first as a teacher and later as an administrator for 36 years. His life, however, was only complete when he married Christine in 1995. She was the love of his life and they spent 23 1/2 wonderful and loving years together. He was a gentle, caring and loving husband.



Maynard had a great love for classic movies. He was an avid collector of movie memorabilia from the '30s, '40s and '50s. He also enjoyed swimming, exercising and traveling to Marco Island, Vegas, Maine beaches and Bermuda with Chris and friends.



A special thank you to Sheila MacDonald who helped care for Maynard at night for months. Also to the wonderful nurses of 101E at CMC, Ali, Breanna and Katherine (LNA) whose caring and professional ways made his short stay easier and to the staff at Community Hospice House for their unending support and wonderful care that was given to us. Words cannot express the depth of our gratitude.



Maynard was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Rodney Contois and Richard Contois.



The family includes his wife, Christine M. (Fitzgerald) Contois of Bedford and nephews, Terry and Todd of Claremont.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Committal prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2019

