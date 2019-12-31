Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RANDLEMAN, N.C. - Medora Rita "Penny" Ziakas, 89, of Randleman, died on Dec. 26, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on July 26, 1930, she was the daughter of May and George Dargie.



She was married to George Ziakas on Jan. 9, 1950.



Family members include seven children, Linda Tolios and her husband Alex, Maria Filip Vanasse and her husband Robert, Koren Maccubbin and her husband Gary, George G Ziakas, Gina Ziakas, Kim Prokopik and her husband John and Nadine Ponzini; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



She was a longtime resident of Manchester and attended Manchester High School Central, graduating in 1947.



Medora "Penny" and George "The Golden Greek" managed the Chevron Brown Avenue Garage in Manchester for many years.



She loved to bake and crochet. In addition, she was an avid candlepin bowling enthusiast who won many trophies while competing.



Medora will be forever remembered and loved by her family.



.



SERVICES: Services will be announced at a later date.

