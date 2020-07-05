Melinda C. W. Daniels, 56 of Hampstead, NH, died Monday at her home in Hampstead.
Melinda was born in San Antonio, TX. She grew up and was educated in Orange and Danbury. CT. She graduated from Trinity-Pawling School in 1981. After two years a SUNY Cortland, Melinda transferred to Syracuse University and received her Bachelor's in Nursing in 1986.
For the next 8 years, Melinda worked as an emergency room nurse at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT, Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC, Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, and Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT.
Melinda moved to Hampstead, NH in 1994 and continued her nursing career as an ICU nurse at Boston City Hospital. In 1996 she began work as a senior nurse claims manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Melinda enjoyed working for Met Life until her death.
In 2007, Melinda traveled to Viet Nam where she adopted her daughter Lily Tien. Lily will be entering her senior year in high school.
In addition to her daughter Lily, Melinda is survived by her father John Daniels of Nashua, NH; brother Fred Daniels and wife Nancy Trask of Nashua, NH along with nephews Peter and Chase Daniels; and brother Mark Daniels of Nashua, NH.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 3 - 6 PM at Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Rockingham County Meals on Wheels. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com