Melinda C.W. Daniels
Melinda C. W. Daniels, 56 of Hampstead, NH, died Monday at her home in Hampstead.

Melinda was born in San Antonio, TX. She grew up and was educated in Orange and Danbury. CT. She graduated from Trinity-Pawling School in 1981. After two years a SUNY Cortland, Melinda transferred to Syracuse University and received her Bachelor's in Nursing in 1986.

For the next 8 years, Melinda worked as an emergency room nurse at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT, Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC, Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, and Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT.

Melinda moved to Hampstead, NH in 1994 and continued her nursing career as an ICU nurse at Boston City Hospital. In 1996 she began work as a senior nurse claims manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Melinda enjoyed working for Met Life until her death.

In 2007, Melinda traveled to Viet Nam where she adopted her daughter Lily Tien. Lily will be entering her senior year in high school.

In addition to her daughter Lily, Melinda is survived by her father John Daniels of Nashua, NH; brother Fred Daniels and wife Nancy Trask of Nashua, NH along with nephews Peter and Chase Daniels; and brother Mark Daniels of Nashua, NH.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 3 - 6 PM at Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Rockingham County Meals on Wheels. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Melinda was such a wonderful person. She was great to work with and always so helpful. My deepest sympathy to her daughter and her family during this difficult time.
We all enjoyed working with her at Metlife.
Paula Myers
Coworker
July 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Consider me one. Melinda was my friend and co-worker..my go to girl. She was so strong! I'm going to miss her terribly. My heart goes out to Lily and her family.
Ruth Rappaport
Friend
July 3, 2020
Dear John, Lily, Mark, Fred, and Nancy: I am so saddened by this news. I have many fond memories of my times with Melinda and always enjoyed seeing her and getting caught up. She had a great sense of humor and I remember the laughs we had together. I will miss her. I am thinking of all of you and will see you on July 18. Love, Stephanie
Stephanie Busby
Friend
