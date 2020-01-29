MANCHESTER - Melva I. Neverett, 89, died Jan. 27, 2020, in Holy Cross Health Center after a lengthy illness.
Born in Nashua on Dec. 20, 1930, she was the daughter of Joseph and Victoria (Gelinas) Neverett.
In 1951, she entered the Sisters of Holy Cross. Her religious name was Sister Francis Xavier during her 20 years in the religious community. She taught various grades between Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She also taught drivers education at Trinity High School for 30 plus years. She was loved by many of her students.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada.
Her dogs were her children; she often volunteered her time sharing her dogs with the sick and lonely.
Family members include her longtime friend, Adele Guay of Hooksett; her goddaughters, Noemie Masuku and Hali Gagne; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A calling hour is planned for Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 to 10 a.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
After the calling hour, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, corner of Webster and Hemlock streets, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Cross Health Center, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 29, 2020