Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin G. Pfeifer Sr..
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
AMHERST - Melvin G. Pfeifer Sr., 91, of Amherst, died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019, of natural causes surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Elmhurst, Ill., on Jan. 8, 1928, he was the son of Oscar and Alma Pfeifer. He resided in Amherst since 1967.
Attending Wabash College, Ohio State University and graduating from Marquette University, he earned his degree in mechanical engineering.
Upon graduation, Mr. Pfeifer worked for such corporations as General Electric, Vickers and Sanders Associates. Before retiring in 2016, he founded, owned and operated Modern Technology Corp.
Mr. Pfeifer was an avid athlete, having played football and other sports throughout his high school and college years. He was also an accomplished golfer and racquetball player.
He was an active communicant of St. Patrick Church, where he taught CCD, formed the CYO sports program and served the parish in various capacities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts of America.
He was married in Schenectady, N.Y., to Julia Lenane until her death in 1988. They were predeceased by two children at childbirth and their son Paul in 2004. He was 49 years old. In addition, he was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene, Raymond and Richard.
Family members include a daughter, Julie Nardozzi and her husband Tom of Manchester; his sons, Tim Pfeifer and his wife Danna of Washougal, Wash., David Pfeifer and his wife Ann of Nashua, Melvin Pfeifer of Manchester, and Andrew Pfeifer of Manchester; his stepdaughter, Trisha Burpee of Muscat, Oman; two granddaughters, Robyn and MacKenzie Pfeifer of Washougal, Wash.; and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pfeifer remarried in 1995 to Judy Moore of Amherst until her death in 2017.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon from St. Patrick Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Meadowview Cemetery, Foundry Street, Amherst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Share Outreach, 1 Columbus Ave., Milford, N.H. 03055 or online at www.sharenh.org, 603-673-9898.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
