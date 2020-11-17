Melvin R. Kurylak, 83, of Merrimack passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Manchester, NH on October 18th, 1937 to the late Ilko and Theresa (Major) Kurylak. He was raised in Manchester and graduated from West High School Class of 1955.
Mel completed military training at Lackland Airforce Base and was a member of the U.S. Air National Guard at Grenier Field, Manchester, NH. After receiving his honorable discharge, Mel attended a 2-year apprenticeship with Pratt & Whitney and worked as a machinist at Sanders Associates/ Lockheed Martin/BAE for 36 years before his retirement.
Along with his parents, Mel was pre-deceased by his four siblings, William Kurylak, Mary Lamey, Judy Bouchard and Daniel Kurylak.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 58 years, Janet (Cantin) Kurylak; three children, Lisa and her husband Tory Ziebell, Sandra and her husband Bill Silva, and Steven Kurylak and his wife Tina; six grandchildren, Brittney Ziebell, Eric and Jessica Silva; Kai Kurylak and his wife Sadia, and Anthony and Lana Kurylak; a great-granddaughter, Ella along with several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack on Friday, November 20th. A one-hour visitation is at 9 AM followed by a 10 AM church service. Burial with military honors will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all guests for the visitation hour and funeral service will be required to have a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Mel's memory can be made to American Cancer Society
.
To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com