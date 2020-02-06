Guest Book View Sign Service Information George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington Street Wellesley , MA 02482 (781)-235-4100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 57 Brown St WESTON , MA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

WESTON, Mass. - Dr. Menelaos A. Aliapoulios passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 89.He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Joan (Kapopoulos) and cherished daughter, Pamela J. Lazares and son-in-law, Nicholas, of Milton; beloved sons Stacy Aliapoulios, of Milton and Dr. John Aliapoulios and his daughter Pallas of Palm Desert, Calif. Also survived by loving adult grandchildren, Nicholas P. Lazares of New York, N.Y., Kathryn Lazares of Boston, and Alexandra J. Lazares of Seattle, Wash.Born in Manchester, N.H., to Greek immigrants, the late Anastasios and Angeliki Aliapoulios, and brother to the late Cosmas, James, and Steve Aliapoulios. Survived by his brother Paul and wife Janet of Freeport, Maine, and sisters-in-law Christine Vakalis and Donna Aliapoulios. Also survived by nieces, nephews and godchildren.Dr. Aliapoulios graduated as Valedictorian of Manchester High School Central, Class of 1948, where he was captain of the varsity football team, Class President and the star of many theatrical and musical productions. He and his "soulmate" Joan met there at a high school dance at age 16 and became lifelong partners.Thereafter, Dr. Aliapoulios graduated from Tufts University with honors and served aboard the USS Wisconsin as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War . He went on to graduate from Johns Hopkins Medical School with honors in 1958. Thereafter, he did his internship and residency at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, becoming the Chief Surgical Resident there in 1966, as a protege of his lifelong mentor and esteemed colleague, Dr. Francis Moore.During his career, Dr. Aliapoulios was Chief of Surgery at Cambridge Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital. He held several academic appointments throughout his career, including teaching surgery at Harvard Medical School and University of Massachusetts Medical School. He was also a Visiting Professor in Russia, Kenya and the Shanghai First Medical College in China. He was a past president of the Boston Surgical Society, Roxbury Improvement Society and Aesculapian Society.Dr. Aliapoulios was awarded the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award in 2011. It is the highest honor the university bestows on those making achievements in medicine and in one's personal life. At that time, he credited his traditional Hellenic upbringing and his family and friends as reasons for his success.He researched and was widely published in the areas of carcinoma of the breast and colon, and was also part of the team that discovered Thyrocalcitonin, a previously unknown hormone. He held staff appointments at Brigham and Women's, Deaconess and New England Baptist Hospitals.Dr. Aliapoulios was made an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. For his service to the field of medicine and to the public, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He was a lifelong member of the choir at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston, first president and founding member of the Alpha Omega Society, a member of Leadership 100 of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, and past trustee of Hellenic College/Holy Cross Theological School in Brookline.Dr. Aliapoulios was a fierce competitor on the tennis courts and played actively at Wightman Tennis Club in Weston until a few years ago. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved all professional sports. He was a firm believer in nourishing the body as well as the mind.Most of all he relished his summers with his family and friends first on Cape Cod as a member of the Oyster Harbors Club and in later years at his oceanfront home in Kennebunkport, Maine, always savoring the sumptuous gourmet feasts prepared by his loving wife, Joan.He was known as someone who always strove to do his best, and expected no less from those around him. He was a great story-teller whose sparkling personality filled the room. He will be sorely missed by the many whose lives he touched and especially by his loving family. May his memory be eternal.SERVICES: A visitation will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Mass., on Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Shrine Building Fund and sent to: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese - St. Nicholas Fund, 8 East 79th St., New York, N.Y. 10075. St. Nicholas was the only church to have been destroyed in the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center and is in the process of being rebuilt.Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com . Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, Mass. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2020

