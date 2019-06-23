Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle C. Llewellyn. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Send Flowers Obituary

Merle C. Llewellyn, 97, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Daughter of Edna and Paul Cheney, she was born in Boston in 1921. She attended college at Fairfax Hall in Virginia and LaSalle in Auburndale, Mass.



In 1942, she married Rhys H. Llewellyn, Jr. (deceased 1978) and is survived by her son, Rhys (Chip) H. Llewellyn, III. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Shandra Llewellyn of Palm Coast, Fla.



During the war and newly married, she lived with her family in Orleans, Mass., where she was a reporter for The Cape Codder newspaper. She moved to Manchester, N.H., in 1945 and in the '50s she started the first upscale ladies' consignment store in the area. She was, in her own words, a compulsive collector of jewelry, clothes, shoes, dolls, and shabby chic treasures. She will be remembered by her friends for her original greeting cards with poetry.



She was a founding member of the Sudden Pitch Swim and Tennis Club, a member of the Elliot Hospital Associates, the Hundred Club, the Currier Gallery of Art, the Manchester Historic Association, the YMCA, the Moore Center Legacy Society, and the American Contract Bridge League, where she attained the rank of Regional Master.



She will also be remembered for her unique and gala yard sales at her home on Union Street. Joined by many friends, their annual "Whale of a Sale" became famous. She later moved to Birch Hill Terrace in Hooksett.



Her last poem seems most fitting:



The Clock of Life



It seems of late



I am aghast



My clock of life



Just runs too fast



When Spring has sprung



I'm still in Fall



I can't catch up



I've tried it all



Weeks grow shorter



Months just fly



Now it's Christmas



June's gone by?



So once again



Friends far and near



With all my heart



I wish you cheer!



SERVICES: No services will be held. Donations may be made to Veterans Count, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103



www.goodwinfh.com

