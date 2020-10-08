1/1
Mia Rose Levesque
2013 - 2020
Mia Rose Levesque, born on July 16th, 2013, took her last precious breath on September 30th, 2020. Mia was the most vibrantly colorful soul you could ever meet, constantly adorning a smile, accompanied by her silly laugh. Despite a lifetime of heart complications, she never wavered in living life to the fullest. She loved swimming, fishing, riding horses, and playing on her "playground". Mia loved making new friends, of all ages, everywhere she went, and was always a beacon of joyful and positive light. Mia wanted to be a singer when she grew up, and was often turning simple daily tasks into songs and dance.

Mia is survived by a large and devastated family, including her mother Rosemary Levesque and partner Matthew Keyser of Manchester, her father Ryan Demers of Manchester, her half sister Brooke and half brother Jaxson, her grandparents Dan and Diane Ryan of Manchester, Lisa and Eddie Hebert of Brookline, Arthur Hinshaw of Crossville, TN, and several aunts and uncles.

Mia's services will be this Friday, October 9th, 2020, at Phaneuf Funeral Home at 243 Hanover Street in Manchester, NH from 4pm-6pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: www.GoFundMe.com/MiaRose2020

Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Mia's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
