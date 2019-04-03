ergeron, 64, died March 30, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a courageous four-month battle with cancer.
Born in Berlin on Feb. 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Roger Bergeron and Nancy (Lacombe) Bergeron, formerly of Allenstown.
Before retiring, Mike worked as a human services professional, supporting people with developmental and acquired disabilities at group homes throughout southern New Hampshire.
Family members include his mother; two sisters, Cynthia Tucker and her husband, Richard of Wendell, N.C., and Brigitte Johnson and her husband, Donald of Hooksett; a niece, Alexis Johnson; a nephew, Cameron Johnson; and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
