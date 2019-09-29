Michael A. Castranova (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I will miss you Mike. We served together for many years in..."
    - John Skiff
  • "My Sincere Condolences to the Family of Michael A...."
    - Tim McCarthy
  • "Thank you for your great service to this country. Thank you..."
    - Anonymous A
  • "I am glad that I was able to meet you Mike you were a great..."
    - Ann Parker
  • "Mike you was a true friend I will miss hearing the war..."
    - Roger Doucette
Service Information
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH
03054
(603)-424-5530
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion post 98
43 Baboosic Lake Road
Merrimack, NH
View Map
Obituary
Michael A. Castranova, 69, of Nashuak passed away on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Boston, MA on January 12th, 1950 to the late Annideini (Yuknivich) Ray.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.

He will be forever loved and remembered by his two daughters, Kali and her husband Chris Cantara, and Jenna Castranova; four grandchildren, Kiley, Ashlynn, Ava-lyn and Jace, and his ex-wife and long-time friend, Paula Castranova.

A private burial will be held at the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion post 98, 43 Baboosic Lake Road in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Saturday, October 5th from 1 -5 PM.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Michaels' memory can be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
