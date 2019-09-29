Michael A. Castranova, 69, of Nashuak passed away on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Boston, MA on January 12th, 1950 to the late Annideini (Yuknivich) Ray.
Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his two daughters, Kali and her husband Chris Cantara, and Jenna Castranova; four grandchildren, Kiley, Ashlynn, Ava-lyn and Jace, and his ex-wife and long-time friend, Paula Castranova.
A private burial will be held at the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion post 98, 43 Baboosic Lake Road in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Saturday, October 5th from 1 -5 PM.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Michaels' memory can be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019