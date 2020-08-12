1/1
Michael A. Kennedy
1980 - 2020
On Friday, August 7th, 2020, Michael A. Kennedy passed away at his home in Merrimack.

He was born in Nashua, NH on December 15, 1980 to Ronald A. Kennedy and Gayle Kennedy. Michael graduated from Milford High School in 1999. He spent many years working for Lockheed and BAE Systems.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Kelly (Dube) Kennedy of Allenstown, his two sons, Nathan Kennedy of Barksdale AFB, LA and Devon Kennedy of Allenstown, his daughter Sydnee Kennedy of Merrimack, his step-mother Cynthia Kennedy of Raymond, his siblings: Scott (& Debra) Gill of N. Carolina, Cherene (Gill) Morrissey of Milford, Stephen A. Kennedy (& Amy) of Manchester, Veronica Lane (& Jamie) of Manchester, Richard Horrocks of Manchester, and step-sisters: Juliane (Sweeney) Todd of Epping, Robin (& Tim) Leonard of Manchester, and Laurie Sweeney of Northwood, his paternal grandmother Theresa (Anctil) Johnson of Manchester, and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Per the family's request, services for Michael will be held private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
42 entries
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
August 11, 2020
RIp Mike. My condolences to your family.
Nancy Merrill
Friend
August 11, 2020
Mike you will be missed, way to young to leave us. Great personality and friendly. Praying for the family
Thomas Gorman
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Mike’s beautiful wife, children, family and friends whose lives he touched. Rest In Peace, Mike.
Lana DeLong
August 11, 2020
Raymond and Lynn Migneault
Raymond and Lynn Migneault
Family
August 11, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Mike
Debra Devost
Family
August 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Mike's family and friends for this terrible loss. My Thoughts and Prayers to all. He was such a great guy and awesome Dad and will be missed by so many. The light of the day if you saw him at work, always with a smile, kind word and his impishness. Fly high with the angels Mikey!!! RIP
Denise Murray
Friend
August 11, 2020
Mike took all of us dateless ladies to our Winter Semi Formal in 1998 - total rock star d
Angelicque Toombs-James
Friend
August 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rae Ann Durocher
Friend
August 11, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to family and friends.
Sharon Doherty
Coworker
August 11, 2020
I'll miss you buddy. I'll miss your sense of humor and the fun times we had together. RIP
Scott Gill
Brother
August 11, 2020
Mike you made me laugh when ever the day seemed gloomy at work. Thank you so much for the great memories of you, Kelly and the kids at the pool and camping. Such a proud and loving Dad. Will miss your sweet, smiling face and that mischievous twinkle in your eyes. Heaven has gained an angel with so much energy, fun and compassion they will have to create a special task force to keep you busy. Love you and miss you Mike. ❤
Evee Clifford
Friend
August 11, 2020
Rest in peace fly high and may u never have anymore pain
Jenna Brigham
Friend
August 11, 2020
Mike goofing during wedding photos. Love this kid.
Debra Gill
Brother
August 11, 2020
Proud Uncle Mike. He loved our kids!
Debra Gill
Brother
August 11, 2020
Our little ring bearer. We love you and will miss you so much!
Scott Gill
Brother
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Uncle Mike, I still can't believe this is real. I have so many words to say, but will leave it short and sweet. You were not only my uncle, but also my friend. I miss you and love you beyond words. I will always be your "little punk".
Jess Spangenberg
Family
August 11, 2020
Mike was a great person that could always make you laugh. Always fun to be around and will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege to have had him in their lives! May he Rest In Peace.
Scott Atkinson
Coworker
August 11, 2020
I worked with Mike for many years he was a hard worker and always trying to get ahead. He always had a smile for you and would make you laugh I loved working with Mike. This is so sad my deepest sympathy to the Family he will be greatly missed. RIP Mike.
Maryclaire Plourde
Coworker
August 11, 2020
i worked with Mike at BAE SYSTEMS. He was a well respected person. He was a hard worker who always was willing to help you when you asked him to. I enjoyed the few times Mike went hiking with me and a few coworkers up Mt. Washington. Mike always seemed like he enjoyed life. He will be missed but not forgotten. I am so sorry for your loss. I was FB friends with Mike so I know how much he loved his family because he would always post the things he was doing with you. You will be in my prayers.
Bernard Wagner
Coworker
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your families loss he will be very missed
Tammy Robillard
Friend
August 11, 2020
Mike was a well liked person here at BAE, he had a great personality and i have worked with mike here at BAE for quite sometime. he will surely be missed.
ERNEST KOCH
Coworker
August 11, 2020
He was there for me, when everyone else was, and when no one else was
Bryan Garretson
Brother
August 11, 2020
He liked to rib me when the opportunity arose
Bryan Garretson
Brother
August 10, 2020
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Rest now, Mike - Mo Anam Cara; My Soul Friend ❤
Angelicque
Friend
August 10, 2020
Mike was one the kindest souls I have ever had the privilege of knowing. I loved him very much. My sincerest condolences to his friends and family ❤
Angelicque Toombs-James
Friend
August 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family Ron. Have faith that Mike is now with God.
Donna Descheneaux
Friend
August 10, 2020
rest in peace mike
Daniel dube
August 10, 2020
God bless you and keep you safe. Hugs to your beautiful family, especially your amazing children. Always in your heart. ❤
August 10, 2020
We will miss you so much, Mike. You were a wonderful friend and neighbor who always put a smile on our faces with your incredible humor and kindness. The world is a sadder place without you. Rest In Peace Dear Mike. Gone far too soon but never forgotten...
Ken and Heather Lambert
Friend
August 10, 2020
Ron, So sorry for your great loss. Know that I will keep you and all of your family in my prayers. Michael is now in the palm of God's hand.
Claudette Courtemanche
Friend
August 10, 2020
God bless you Michael May God hold your hands And bring into heaven good by my friend
John Plourde
Friend
