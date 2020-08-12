i worked with Mike at BAE SYSTEMS. He was a well respected person. He was a hard worker who always was willing to help you when you asked him to. I enjoyed the few times Mike went hiking with me and a few coworkers up Mt. Washington. Mike always seemed like he enjoyed life. He will be missed but not forgotten. I am so sorry for your loss. I was FB friends with Mike so I know how much he loved his family because he would always post the things he was doing with you. You will be in my prayers.

Bernard Wagner

Coworker