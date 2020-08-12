On Friday, August 7th, 2020, Michael A. Kennedy passed away at his home in Merrimack.
He was born in Nashua, NH on December 15, 1980 to Ronald A. Kennedy and Gayle Kennedy. Michael graduated from Milford High School in 1999. He spent many years working for Lockheed and BAE Systems.
He is survived by his parents, his wife Kelly (Dube) Kennedy of Allenstown, his two sons, Nathan Kennedy of Barksdale AFB, LA and Devon Kennedy of Allenstown, his daughter Sydnee Kennedy of Merrimack, his step-mother Cynthia Kennedy of Raymond, his siblings: Scott (& Debra) Gill of N. Carolina, Cherene (Gill) Morrissey of Milford, Stephen A. Kennedy (& Amy) of Manchester, Veronica Lane (& Jamie) of Manchester, Richard Horrocks of Manchester, and step-sisters: Juliane (Sweeney) Todd of Epping, Robin (& Tim) Leonard of Manchester, and Laurie Sweeney of Northwood, his paternal grandmother Theresa (Anctil) Johnson of Manchester, and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Per the family's request, services for Michael will be held private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.