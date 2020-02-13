Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Catherine of Siena 267 Webster St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael A. O'Shea, 67, passed away on January 29, 2020 in Pompano Beach, FL, and returned to his heavenly home after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.



Born in Bangor, ME on June 17, 1952, he was the son of the late Gerald and Frances O'Shea. Shortly thereafter, his growing family moved to Danvers, MA, where he lived through his sophomore year of high school. He then moved to Portland, ME, attended Deering High School for his junior and senior years, graduating in 1970, where he won a Maine State Championship in track. He went on to earn his BS in Accounting from New Hampshire College (now SNHU) in 1974. While in college, he accepted a position at Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS), where he worked for 44 years.



Michael's dedication and passion to support the New Hampshire community was evident throughout his career at the SNHS agency. His tenure began in 1973, working in programs for surplus food, the food co-op, fuel and "rent-a-kid", which helped high schoolers with job placement. He quickly rose to the rank of CFO and in 1995, he took on the role as Deputy Director of the agency. Under his leadership, the agency provided many benefits to the SNHS staff including health care and a secure pension plan. He was particularly passionate about two programs; elderly housing, and a program that he founded, the Apple-A-Day Program. He leveraged the necessary resources to start the elderly housing program in 1980 where they began with 70 units. Prior to his retirement in 2016, SNHS managed and provided close to 1,000 units to the elderly community in NH. The Apple-A-Day Program continues to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and recipes at no cost to the families enrolled in the SNHS Child Development Program. Parents become familiar with different ways to prepare produce so that they can confidently offer it as a food option to their children.



Michael had several interests such as snow skiing, running, road trips, vacationing in Florida, and going for boat rides on Horace Lake. He enjoyed sharing his passions with family and friends, often bringing folks skiing, on scenic drives, inviting people to run various road races across New England, and captaining thousands of boat rides. A dedicated sports fan, Michael's summers included several visits to Fenway Park, to watch the Red Sox, and winter visits to the Garden, to watch the Celtics.



Michael enjoyed watching his sons, Ryan and Mike, play baseball. From Little League, through college, and afterward, he traveled near and far to attend almost every game they played. He often traveled with his best friend Scotty, and his booming voice could be heard rooting on the boys' teams. Michael adored his role as "Grampy" and loved quality time with his grandchildren. In addition to his love for his family and friends, Michael was very connected to his faith and attended daily Mass.



Michael was predeceased by both parents. He leaves behind a large, adoring family including his loving wife, Deborah Gosselin O'Shea of Manchester; two sons Ryan O'Shea and wife Kelley of Ellicott City, MD, and Michael O'Shea and wife Helen of Pawcatuck, CT; seven grandchildren Matthew, Jeffrey, Grace, Jenna, Colin, Patrick and Graham O'Shea; four brothers, Shaun O'Shea and wife Anna Marie of Florence, SC, Christian O'Shea and his wife Kathie of Reading, MA, Martin O'Shea and his wife Kathleen of Norfolk, MA, and Paul O'Shea and wife Cheryl of Falmouth, ME; sister Mary Lilly and husband Michael of Gorham, ME; many nieces, nephews and grandnieces nephews; as well as dear friends Lidia Park and Scott Garneau.



SERVICES: Visiting hours, and celebration of Michael's life will be held from 4-7pm on Sunday, Feb. 16th at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 17th at 10:30 am at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester. Burial to be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in Michael's memory to: SNHS, Apple-A-Day Program, PO Box 5040, Manchester, NH 03108. To leave a message of condolence, go to







