Michael and Sonja O'Donnell, both 82 and of Manchester, passed away within weeks of each other, surrounded by loving family, in early 2019, Michael on January 25 and Sonja on February 14.
Michael was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on February 17, 1936, and Sonja was born in Stoughton, Wis., on June 29, 1936. They met while Michael was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army and Sonja was serving as the base's entertainment organizer for the GI Service Club. Following Michael's time in the service, he and Sonja returned to the States to settle down in Fairfield, Conn., where they started a family, eventually moving to Bedford, N.H., and shared 55 joyful years of marriage.
The couple enjoyed countless games of bridge and extensive travel all over the world, as well as spending time with family and friends.
Sonja and Michael are survived by daughter, Jill O'Donnell and her husband, Channa Perera of Yonkers, N.Y.; his son, Eric O'Donnell and his wife, Jeanine of Hampton, N.H.; grandchildren, Cassidy and Skylar; Michael's sister, Kathe O'Donnell; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 19, 1-5 p.m. at Birch Hill Terrace, 200 Alliance Way in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH, 03102.
More information is available at www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019