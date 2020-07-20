AUGUSTA-Michael B. Landry, 58, of Augusta, died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Michael was born in Manchester, New Hampshire July 25, 1961 the son of Arthur and Lena (Meville) Landry. Michael enlisted in the Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1979 to 1982. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard from 1982 to 2000 as well. Michael was the Grounds Supervisor for the Veterans Administration, retiring in 2000.
Michael started playing the snare drum at a very early age and was very good at it. He played in the drum and bugle corps, "Muchachos" as well as the "Spartans" for many years.
Michael was predeceased by his sister, Annette Roy.
He is survived by his wife, Anna (Bradley) Landry; his brothers, Leo Landry, of Tennessee, Tom Landry and his wife, Jeannie, of Manchester, NH and Matthew Landry, of Manchester, NH; his sisters, Helena Pepin and her husband, Norman, of Manchester, NH, Jeanni Landry, of Manchester, NH and Cecile Fain, of Michigan as well as many nieces and nephews.
As per Michael's wishes, there will not be a service at this time.
Michael's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the VA Medical Center, Togus for all the wonderful care, compassion and respect they had for Michael during his many stays at Togus.
Please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Michael's name.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta.
Memories and condolences may shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com