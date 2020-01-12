Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Bartlett Merrill, 34, of Kingston, died Jan. 10, 2020, after a long illness.



Born in Dover on Jan. 10, 1986, Mike was the son of John and Lynne (Bartlett) Merrill. Mike graduated from Sanborn Regional High School, Class of 2004. He was an amazing artist and sculptor and had a "stand-up comic" wit and sense of humor that kept his physicians and medical professionals laughing as he faced numerous health challenges. He will be remembered for standing up for the underdog throughout his life.



Family members include his grandfather Williams S Bartlett, Jr., and his wife Lee; his aunts and uncles, William (Stuart) Bartlett III, Steven Bartlett, and Nancy and Peter Basler all of Kingston, Nancy Juneau of Manchester, and Jane Pitts of Jacksonville, Fla.; and seven cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Marilyn Bartlett and Richard E and Lois Merrill.



The family wishes to thank Mike's healthcare providers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Davita Dialysis Center in Salem. These physicians and nurses not only cared for Mike, but also cared about Mike and became his friends. Many thanks to the Kingston Fire Department for their assistance.



SERVICES: Services will be at a later date.



Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH, is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Volunteer Fire Association, 148 Main St., Kingston, NH 03848. For more information, please visit

Michael Bartlett Merrill, 34, of Kingston, died Jan. 10, 2020, after a long illness.Born in Dover on Jan. 10, 1986, Mike was the son of John and Lynne (Bartlett) Merrill. Mike graduated from Sanborn Regional High School, Class of 2004. He was an amazing artist and sculptor and had a "stand-up comic" wit and sense of humor that kept his physicians and medical professionals laughing as he faced numerous health challenges. He will be remembered for standing up for the underdog throughout his life.Family members include his grandfather Williams S Bartlett, Jr., and his wife Lee; his aunts and uncles, William (Stuart) Bartlett III, Steven Bartlett, and Nancy and Peter Basler all of Kingston, Nancy Juneau of Manchester, and Jane Pitts of Jacksonville, Fla.; and seven cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Marilyn Bartlett and Richard E and Lois Merrill.The family wishes to thank Mike's healthcare providers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Davita Dialysis Center in Salem. These physicians and nurses not only cared for Mike, but also cared about Mike and became his friends. Many thanks to the Kingston Fire Department for their assistance.SERVICES: Services will be at a later date.Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH, is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Volunteer Fire Association, 148 Main St., Kingston, NH 03848. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close