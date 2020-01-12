Michael Bartlett Merrill, 34, of Kingston, died Jan. 10, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Dover on Jan. 10, 1986, Mike was the son of John and Lynne (Bartlett) Merrill. Mike graduated from Sanborn Regional High School, Class of 2004. He was an amazing artist and sculptor and had a "stand-up comic" wit and sense of humor that kept his physicians and medical professionals laughing as he faced numerous health challenges. He will be remembered for standing up for the underdog throughout his life.
Family members include his grandfather Williams S Bartlett, Jr., and his wife Lee; his aunts and uncles, William (Stuart) Bartlett III, Steven Bartlett, and Nancy and Peter Basler all of Kingston, Nancy Juneau of Manchester, and Jane Pitts of Jacksonville, Fla.; and seven cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Marilyn Bartlett and Richard E and Lois Merrill.
The family wishes to thank Mike's healthcare providers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Davita Dialysis Center in Salem. These physicians and nurses not only cared for Mike, but also cared about Mike and became his friends. Many thanks to the Kingston Fire Department for their assistance.
SERVICES: Services will be at a later date.
Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Volunteer Fire Association, 148 Main St., Kingston, NH 03848. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020