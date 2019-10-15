Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St Patrick Church 89 Main St Jaffrey , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VALENCIA, Pa. - Michael C. Barlick, 54, of Valencia, and a former longtime resident of Jaffrey, N.H., died Oct. 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home after a sudden illness.



Born in Detroit, Mich., on Dec. 12, 1964, he was the son of Michael W. Barlick, and the late Sharon B. (Skodney) Barlick.



In 1971, the family moved to Jaffrey, N.H. He attended local schools. In 1983, he graduated from Conant High School.



After graduating high school his business endeavors included assisting in operating a successful limousine company. After years of working in the restaurant industry for others, his dream of owning and operating his own establishment in his beloved hometown became a reality in 1994 when the door of Michaels' Jaffrey Manor opened. Here he happily served friends and neighbors for many years. Michael could be considered the "George Bailey" of Jaffrey, for always lending a hand, supporting and serving his community as well as many organizations in times of need.



He served many years as a selectman for the town of Jaffrey and was voted Citizen of the Year in 1999. Michael was a member of TEAM Jaffrey and was involved in the original downtown revitalization project. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church for many years where he was an altar server and later joined the the Knights of Columbus, Council 8544.



During this time, Michael met the love of his life, Lisa M. Menard. They married on Oct. 10, 2004, and recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.



After his time as co-owner and chef alongside his father at Michaels' Jaffrey Manor, Michael moved to North Carolina in 2006 for the opening of Joe Fish Casual Seafood restaurant. He operated this establishment for four years before moving to Pennsylvania in 2010. There he was active in his local Lions Club and with the Callery Volunteer Fire Department. He continued his life of service in caring for his local community as well as those in need.



Michael was passionate about sailing, country music, big old cars, but most of all: cooking and politics.



Family members include his wife, Lisa (Menard) Barlick of Valencia; his father and stepmother, Michael and Linda (Zecha) Barlick of Plymouth, N.H.; his sisters, Andrea Barlick of Keene, N.H., and Alison Adams and her husband Scott of Colorado; his "kids" Chloe and Fritzie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon B. Barlick in 1992.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct., 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, N.H.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. from St Patrick's Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey, N.H. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Jaffrey, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Callery Volunteer Fire Company (



For more information or to share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

