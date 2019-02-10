Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WAREHAM, Mass. -- Michael C. Fitts, 56, of Wareham, MA and formerly of Merrimack, NH, passed away on January 29th, 2019 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham.



He was born on June 7th, 1962 in Exeter, NH to Lorraine (Barber) and Robert B. Fitts, Sr. of Manchester. He was a graduate of Merrimack High School and graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts. Michael worked at many restaurants over the years, from North Carolina up to New Hampshire, and was most recently employed at Sensational Foods Catering in Watertown, MA.



Michael enjoyed boating, cars, motorcycles, had a love of music, and had recently found a passion for picking. Most of all, Michael enjoyed spending time with his son Liam, and shared his love of Magic: The Gathering with him.



Along with his parents, Michael is survived by his son Liam Fitts and his mother Jennifer Fitts of Falmouth, MA; a brother, Robert B. Fitts, Jr. and his wife Francy of Merrimack; a sister, Lynda and her husband Cliff Peterson of FL, and his longtime companion Diane Guillette of Wareham.



There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack, NH on Saturday, February 16th at noon.



425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

(603) 424-5530

