Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael C. Lang, 92, of Goffstown died August 22, 2019, at Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on January 31, 1927, he was the son of the late Charles and Helena (Hunkins) Lang. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and had wintered in New Port Richey, Fla., for 18 years.
He was educated in Manchester, attended St. Joseph School for Boys, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Together, he and his wife Norma owned and operated Lang's Ice Cream in Pembroke for several years before his retirement in 1991. He later worked part-time at Aubin Hardware Store.
He was the former president of Grocers Manufacturing Salesmen Association and of the Lions Club, which he was a member of for 30 years. He was also a Cub Scout leader.
Michael enjoyed dancing, playing golf and playing cards with his friends. He also had a passion for fixing bicycles and cars. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
He was predeceased by his son, Rev. Allen Lang, in 2017.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife of 72 years, Norma M. (Freese) Lang of Goffstown; two children, Gail Lang of Goffstown and Jeffrey Lang and wife, Patricia Sullivan, of Naples, Maine; a daughter-in-law, Carol Lang-McKay of Virginia; two grandchildren, Kathryn Alexander and husband, John of Virginia and Elizabeth Fowkes and husband, Mark, of England; one step-granddaughter, Samantha Busenhart and husband, Michael, of Colorado; five great-grandchildren, Grace, Lillian, Madelyn, Eleanor and Cecilia; one niece, Karen Wilson and husband, Steve, of Kensington; one nephew, Gary Freese and wife, Janet, of Colorado; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Freese and his companion, Judy Foley.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Catholic Medical Center (D100) and Community Hospice House in Merrimack for the loving care they provided to Michael and his family.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford is private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Easterseals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
