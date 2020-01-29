Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bedford Presbyterian 4 Church Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 18, 1952, he was the son of the late Francis Carrobis and Joan Kvalstad.



He spent most of his life in New York City, where he earned his bachelor's degree in finance from NYU, and then spent the last 20 years in southern New Hampshire.



Michael's true passion was his wife and daughters. They were what was most important in his life. He was an amazing chef and thoroughly enjoyed cooking, and eating. He also enjoyed traveling and most notably, trips to Cancun and Disney. Michael was an optimistic, passionate, strong-willed and persistent man who had a great sense of humor. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.



Until reuniting again, family members include his wife of 27 years, Jennifer (Winrow) Carrobis of Hooksett; three daughters, Nicole R. Carrobis and fiance Zane McCarty of Idaho, Brooke W. Carrobis of New York, and Taylor J. Carrobis of Hooksett; his brother, Steve Carrobis and wife Deirdre of Georgia; his brother-in-law, Kip Winrow of New Jersey; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Susan Carrobis.







SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Bedford Presbyterian Church, 4 Church Road, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mass General Hospital, Nursing & Patient Care Services, Lunder 8, Neuro-Oncology at:







