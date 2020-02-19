Michael Cavanaugh

Service Information
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH
03801
(603)-436-5418
Obituary
Michael J. Cavanaugh, born May 5, 1957, departed this world on

February 10, 2020. A graduate of Manchester Central High School in 1975,

Mike had a passion for automobiles and motorcycles, especially Harley

Davidsons.

His love of cars began as a young boy; he delighted in riding mini-bikes

and washing cars at his father's Chrysler/ Rambler dealership. He also loved

collecting coins, hunting, skiing, tennis, golf, and boating.

After high school Mike went on to become Sales Manager at

Cavanaugh Bros. Porsche, Audi, and Fiat dealership in Manchester. He

eventually moved on to Cavanaugh Bros. Harley Davidson where he was

General Manager. Mike enjoyed traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,

during the winter months. His summers were spent in York Beach, Maine

where he loved boating and water skiing with friends, and eventually he

retired there.

He was predeceased by his father Thomas F. Cavanaugh, Sr. and is

mother Nancy (Charles) Cavanaugh. He is survived by brothers Thomas F.

Cavanaugh, Jr., James C. Cavanaugh, and sisters Brenda Cavanaugh, Jill

Knowles, and Nancy- Lou Buciak. He leaves behind his beloved nephews

Richard Genest Jr., Sean and Christian Doherty, Davis and Dana Knowles, and

nieces Brenna Cavanaugh, Caitlin Manning, Erica and Cayleigh Buciak. He is

also survived by many grand nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending

time with.

Mike's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bella Pointe's

caring staff in Bridgton, Maine, and also a special thank you to fellow resident

Joanne Demimonde who's friendship added warmth, laughter, and

companionship to Mike during his time at Bella Pointe.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial

donations can be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
