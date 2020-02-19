Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Cavanaugh. View Sign Service Information Farrell Funeral Home, Inc. 684 State Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-5418 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. Cavanaugh, born May 5, 1957, departed this world on



February 10, 2020. A graduate of Manchester Central High School in 1975,



Mike had a passion for automobiles and motorcycles, especially Harley



Davidsons.



His love of cars began as a young boy; he delighted in riding mini-bikes



and washing cars at his father's Chrysler/ Rambler dealership. He also loved



collecting coins, hunting, skiing, tennis, golf, and boating.



After high school Mike went on to become Sales Manager at



Cavanaugh Bros. Porsche, Audi, and Fiat dealership in Manchester. He



eventually moved on to Cavanaugh Bros. Harley Davidson where he was



General Manager. Mike enjoyed traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,



during the winter months. His summers were spent in York Beach, Maine



where he loved boating and water skiing with friends, and eventually he



retired there.



He was predeceased by his father Thomas F. Cavanaugh, Sr. and is



mother Nancy (Charles) Cavanaugh. He is survived by brothers Thomas F.



Cavanaugh, Jr., James C. Cavanaugh, and sisters Brenda Cavanaugh, Jill



Knowles, and Nancy- Lou Buciak. He leaves behind his beloved nephews



Richard Genest Jr., Sean and Christian Doherty, Davis and Dana Knowles, and



nieces Brenna Cavanaugh, Caitlin Manning, Erica and Cayleigh Buciak. He is



also survived by many grand nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending



time with.



Mike's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bella Pointe's



caring staff in Bridgton, Maine, and also a special thank you to fellow resident



Joanne Demimonde who's friendship added warmth, laughter, and



companionship to Mike during his time at Bella Pointe.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial



donations can be made to the .

