|
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
|
Service
View Map
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Catherine of Siena Church
MANCHESTER - Michael Conroy Sr., 67, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2019.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., on Oct. 18, 1947, he was the son of the late James and Marie (Matte) Conroy.
He was educated in Central Falls, R.I., graduated from Dracut High School, Dracut, Mass., and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Lowell Tech (UMass).
Michael served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971.
He worked in the electronics industry for more than 50 years. In addition, he was the owner of Podem Associates Inc. of Manchester for 15 years.
Michael enjoyed time spent vacationing with his companion, Mary Ann and spending time at their home in the North Country, snowmobiling with family and friends. He had a passion for music and played the drums in his younger years. He loved to work, but most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren. Michael was a compassionate, selfless and sincere man who was loving and kind to all he encountered. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving father, partner, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Family members include his two sons, Michael Conroy Jr. and his significant other, Buffy Waters of Derry, and Eric Conroy and wife Charla of Texas; his significant other of 21 years, Mary Ann (Germana) Mafera of Manchester, and her children Matthew J. Mafera of Manchester, and Jamie R. Siemer and husband Stephen of Hillsborough, and Mary Ann's six siblings; four grandchildren, Meah J. Conroy, Max J. Conroy, Reigha Conroy and Remi Conroy; two sisters, Marie Lamoreaux and husband Dave, and Claire Conroy all of Dracut, Mass.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. with military honors beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday from St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., corner of Webster Street, Manchester. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517; or the , New Hampshire Chapter, 360 Route 101, Suite 8, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|