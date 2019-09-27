Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael D. O'Keefe. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Grace Episcopal Church 106 Lowell St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Michael D. O'Keefe, 70, of Hooksett, died Sept. 25, 2019.



Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 22, 1949, he was the son of Thomas J. and Mary B. (McCarthy) O'Keefe.



He attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass., and graduated with a bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College. He earned a master's degree in natural science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a concentration in subatomic particle physics.



He also served in the U.S. Army.



Michael began his career as a chemistry teacher in Manchester. He then co-founded a high technology recruiting and contract software engineering company and co-founded a medical staffing company. After retiring from the business world, he returned to the classroom teaching chemistry at Campbell High School in Litchfield.



He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed supporting them at horse shows and being around his beloved dogs.



Michael was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Donna (Darrah) O'Keefe, in 2011.



Family members include his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Gerry Murchison of Hooksett; his siblings, Thomas J. O'Keefe Jr. and wife Twyla of Texas, Stephen W. O'Keefe of Boston, Mass., John O'Keefe and wife Eileen of Massachusetts, and Mary Kathleen Driscoll of Massachusetts; a close family friend, Mark F.X. Nelke; and many other friends and by the students whose lives he touched.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A funeral service is planned for Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, Lowell Street, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675 or the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







HOOKSETT - Michael D. O'Keefe, 70, of Hooksett, died Sept. 25, 2019.Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 22, 1949, he was the son of Thomas J. and Mary B. (McCarthy) O'Keefe.He attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass., and graduated with a bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College. He earned a master's degree in natural science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a concentration in subatomic particle physics.He also served in the U.S. Army.Michael began his career as a chemistry teacher in Manchester. He then co-founded a high technology recruiting and contract software engineering company and co-founded a medical staffing company. After retiring from the business world, he returned to the classroom teaching chemistry at Campbell High School in Litchfield.He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed supporting them at horse shows and being around his beloved dogs.Michael was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Donna (Darrah) O'Keefe, in 2011.Family members include his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Gerry Murchison of Hooksett; his siblings, Thomas J. O'Keefe Jr. and wife Twyla of Texas, Stephen W. O'Keefe of Boston, Mass., John O'Keefe and wife Eileen of Massachusetts, and Mary Kathleen Driscoll of Massachusetts; a close family friend, Mark F.X. Nelke; and many other friends and by the students whose lives he touched.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A funeral service is planned for Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, Lowell Street, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675 or the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.