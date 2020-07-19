Michael D. Veilleux, 58, of Manchester, passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Manchester on April 1, 1962, he was the son of Albert and Helen (Dionne) Veilleux. He was educated in the Manchester school system.
Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a huge prankster and had a lot of local friends that he left behind, especially his good friends Paul Dumas and Tony Dustin, both of Manchester.
He was predeceased by his father, Albert Veilleux.
Family members include his mother, Helen Veilleux of Lee, NH; brothers, Richard Veilleux and his wife, Yong of Tacoma, WA, James Veilleux and his wife, Joanne of Manchester, Kevin Veilleux Sr. and his wife, Betty; his sisters, Linda Parkhurst and husband, Wayne of Lee, NH, Sandra Levasseur of Manchester, Brenda Butkus and her companion, Timothy Bergeron of Manchester, Sharon Gomez and husband, Richard of Monkton, VT; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in his memory to New Horizons For New Hampshire, 199 Manchester St, Manchester, NH 03103.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.