Michael D. Veilleux
1962 - 2020
Michael D. Veilleux, 58, of Manchester, passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Manchester on April 1, 1962, he was the son of Albert and Helen (Dionne) Veilleux. He was educated in the Manchester school system.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a huge prankster and had a lot of local friends that he left behind, especially his good friends Paul Dumas and Tony Dustin, both of Manchester.

He was predeceased by his father, Albert Veilleux.

Family members include his mother, Helen Veilleux of Lee, NH; brothers, Richard Veilleux and his wife, Yong of Tacoma, WA, James Veilleux and his wife, Joanne of Manchester, Kevin Veilleux Sr. and his wife, Betty; his sisters, Linda Parkhurst and husband, Wayne of Lee, NH, Sandra Levasseur of Manchester, Brenda Butkus and her companion, Timothy Bergeron of Manchester, Sharon Gomez and husband, Richard of Monkton, VT; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in his memory to New Horizons For New Hampshire, 199 Manchester St, Manchester, NH 03103.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Remember the good times and know he is at peace.
Joanne, Jim, Kate, TJ Bergeron
Family Friend
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss, i knew Mike from younger days he was a good guy. My condolences to his family
Sheila Letendre
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Michael's passing... We had good times in our younger years !! Sincere Sympathies to the family. May he RIP until we see him again
Carole Duhamel Carlson
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sending healing thoughts and prayers to the whole family . My heart goes out to all of you .
Judy Lisofsky
Family
July 17, 2020
Karen
Karen Palmer
July 17, 2020
I'm so very sorry for everyone's loss.
Cathy Petit
Family Friend
