MANCHESTER - Michael Delisle, 44, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.
Born on Nov. 16, 1974, he was the son of Theresa and Freeman Young, and Roger Delisle.
Mike was great with technology and could fix anything. He worked as a project manager for SOLiD technology for the past two years and spent the last 20 years working in the computer and cellular industry.
He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in computer science from Southern New Hampshire University, where he met his wife, Christin Delisle. They went on to have two children, Aidan and Elizabeth.
Mike was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved spending his free time with his family.
In addition to his wife and children, family members include his brother, Mark Delisle and wife Bernadeth; his sister, JoAnn Delise and wife Tammy; his step-siblings, Chris Allard and husband Julian, Sharron Underwood and husband Glen, Karen Byers and husband BJ, and France, Steve and Serge Pouliot; his grandmother, Roseamond Delisle; his mother-in-law, Kathy Seipold; his brothers-in-law, Eric and Matt Seipold; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to NAMINH.org.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 14, 2019