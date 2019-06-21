Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael E. Cooperider. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Michael E. Cooperider, 64, of Hooksett, died June 19, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, in the comforting presence of his family.



Born Jan. 4, 1955, in Madrid, Spain, he was the son of John E. and Virginia H. Cooperider. The family lived in London, England; Falls Church, Va., and Oslo, Norway, before moving to New Hampshire.



In Norway, Mike became an accomplished skier and was the only non-Norwegian in the Oslo Boys' Ski Jumping Club. After Norway, his family relocated to Amherst, and upon his graduation from Milford Area Senior High School, Mike served on active duty in the



Upon discharge, Mike enrolled in New Hampshire College (later Southern New Hampshire University) and managed the college's radio station - an experience that inspired him to become a DJ with WGIR-FM (Rock 101) and to develop a DJ-for-hire business with a vast collection of recorded music. Later, as a sales representative for an international gift company, his territory covered New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.



An avid golfer, Mike participated in several golfing tournaments and worked at Candia Woods and Manchester Country Club. Mike's greatest love, though, and the accomplishment he was most proud of, was being a father, and he was always deeply involved in his children's activities.



Family members include his two children, Alyssa, of Providence, R.I., and Justin, of Manchester, and their mother, Nancy, to whom he was married for 25 years before their divorce; his father, John, of Hooksett; and his sister, Carrie, of Staten Island, N.Y.



During Mike's final months he was cared for by the Manchester Veterans Hospital, Elliot Hospital, the VA Hospital in South Roxbury, Mass., the Catholic Medical Center and the Visiting Nurses Association of Concord. The family wishes to express its thanks and appreciation for the kindness and care each organization provided.



A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be determined.



