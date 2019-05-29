Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Catherine of Siena 267 Webster St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Michael E. Dupre, 74, a longtime resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Schenectady, N.Y., on July 28, 1944, and raised in North Adams, Mass., he was the son of Ernest and Florence (Andrews) Dupre.



Michael earned his bachelor's degree from Saint Anselm College. In addition, he earned his master's and doctorate degrees from Boston College.



Before retiring in 2007, Michael had been a professor at Saint Anselm College for 38 years. He began teaching at Saint Anselm College in 1969 and within two years was named chair of the sociology department. He served as chair of the department for 21 years. As a reflection of his years of teaching and serving the Saint Anselm College community, in 2006 Michael was honored with the "Excellence in Faculty Accomplishment Award," which recognized him for ". . . excellence in teaching and scholarship, contributions to the academic community through active and positive relations with colleagues and students - and an involved concern for humanity. . ." Included in his busy life, Michael was also active and involved in New Hampshire politics.



He loved to travel and exercise; but, most importantly, to spend time with his family. His outside interests were so varied and many that he formed deep friendships including those with his "Friday Breakfast Club" at Chez Vachon, his lunch and poker pals, his Yoga and Pilates groups, his Pappy's friends, especially with Claudet and Joe and their New Hampshire exploration trips, and, of course, the many miles he ran with his dear jogging-buddy Dennis.



Michael loved trivia and doing handy-man work around the house, always willing to share his expertise with his children and anyone else who was brave enough to "try anything once and then call an expert." His family has so many wonderful memories and stories to cherish. His loss is immense; but, the love and laughter he brought to those who were fortunate enough to know him will forever be remembered.



His family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff at both New Hampshire Oncology and Elliot Hospital for the incredible care offered Michael during his illness.



Family members include his wife of 54 years, Frances (Oparowski) Dupre of Manchester; his four beloved children, Michael and wife Jennifer of Manchester, Melinda and husband Jeffrey of Walkertown, N.C., Marc and girlfriend Melanie of Manchester, and Matthew of Apex, N.C.; his six treasured grandchildren, Nicholas, Ethan, Michael Joseph, Nathan, Mason and Leia; and his two special step-grandchildren, Taylor and Bradley. He also shared many happy times with his extended family, including his sister-in-law Joanne Haytaian and her children Ben and Jessie, and his sister-in-law Maryann St. John and her children Andy, Aaron, and Christie.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, May 31, from 9 to 11 am. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock Street, Manchester. A memorial luncheon will follow.



Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Chapter of the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







