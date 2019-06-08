Michael E. Patterson, 58, of Manchester, died June 4, 2019, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Mt. Clemens, MI on February 17, 1961, he was the son of Edward Patterson and Claire (Cloutier) Perron. He was educated in Manchester and was employed with Wallboard Supply Co., Derry, for many years.
Michael was a very outgoing and loved to have fun. He enjoyed time spent four wheeling and camping.
Family includes his son, Adam Patterson; his father, Edward Patterson; his sister Cindy L'Esperance and husband Ronald; his nephew Ron L'Esperance and wife Andrea, and their children Emma and Parker; his aunt, Lorraine Cloutier; long time friend, Jim Severance; and two half brothers, Jeff Patterson, and Al Patterson and wife Heather . He was predeceased by his mother, Claire Perron in 2008.
A calling hour will take place from 6 to 7 pm on Monday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Horizions of NH, 199 Manchester St., PO Box 691, Manchester, NH 03105. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 8, 2019