Michael A. Elsesser, 66, of West River Road, formerly of Acworth, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Oceanside Center in Hampton, NH.
Michael was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., on August 25, 1952, the son of Richard and Dolores (Ferguson) Elsesser. He was a graduate of Fall Mountain High School, attended welding school, and earned an associates degree from NH Vocational Technical College in Manchester. Michael served in the US Marine Corps and the Army National Guard and worked as a mechanic for Pitco Frialater, Inc. in Bow, NH. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at the family farm.
Michael is survived by his father Richard L. Elsesser and step mother Shirley E. Elsesser; his son Adam M. Elsesser of Hooksett; his daughter Angela M. Meyer of Manchester, N.H.; his brothers James D. Elsesser of Carrabelle Beach, Fla., and Glenn R. Elsesser & wife Jody of Alstead, N.H.; his sister Debra A. Hunter of Pittston, Maine, and Ruth E. Barrie of Port Richie, Fla.; and his granddaughter Samantha Meyer. He is predeceased by his mother Dolores A. Elsesser and brother Paul H. Elsesser.
SERVICES: There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett, NH - doors will be open at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the Acworth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's name may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett, NH 03106 or to the Third Congregational Church, PO Box 164, Alstead, NH 03602.
