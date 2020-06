Born Sept. 15, 1970, Michael passed away May 31, 2020. Son of Cecile Leonard and the late Donald Leonard. Two brothers, Daniel Leonard of Manchester and Gregg Leonard of Olympia, Wash. Also survived by niece Alyssa Baker from Washington state. He attended West High School. He enjoyed music, spending time with family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



