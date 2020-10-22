Michael Henry Monks, 71, of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born on November 15, 1948 in Brighton, MA, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Theresa (Delvin) Monks.
Michael was a resident of Nashua for 16 years and a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. He earned an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and a MBA from NYU. After building a career in commercial real estate that spanned over 40 years and included establishing his own firm, he retired and continued his passion for international travel, exploring nearly 70 countries. He enjoyed spending time with his family and serving on the Board at the PLUS Company in Nashua.
He is survived by his son, two daughters, and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to the PLUS Company in Nashua NH: https://pluscompany.org/donate-now
.
Condolences can be left at www.zissweeneyfuneralhome.com