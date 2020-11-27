1/1
Michael J. DeThomasis
Michael J. DeThomasis, 64, was a caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many who passed away on November 20, 2020. Son of the late Guido P. and Ida F. (Beaudoin) DeThomasis, Mike was born and raised in Manchester, graduating from Memorial High School in 1974. Before retiring, he owned and operated MDT Dental Labs.

Michael's musical talents led him to pursue his lifelong passion for performing. For two decades, he was the front man in many bands around New England; his guitar prowess was legendary in the Queen City.

His daughter, Marissa Hanlon and his granddaughters, Ella and Emerson, brought him great pride and much joy. His family also includes his son, Adam Perry of Minnesota ; his sister, Theresa Nordle Lajoie and her husband, Kenneth Lajoie of Manchester; his niece, Megan Nordle of NYC and nephews, Kevin Nordle of Manchester and Ryan Nordle of Winooski, VT

Michael will be deeply missed by many.

The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 26, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mike’s passing. We hung out like when we were in the 10 to 12 age range, and I left Manchester long, long ago so lost touch over the years. Too young to hear of schoolmates passing, it sounds like many loved him and he will be missed. The best legacy of a life...
Paul Cote
Friend
November 25, 2020
Michael was a good guy and very talented musician. Always had a smile on his face. He will be sorely missed. RIP
Brad Atwood
Friend
November 25, 2020
I met Mike at a very low point in my life. Divorce/job loss, you get the picture... Basically, I was in crazy land. We were both in Opposites Attract and often rode to band things together. These were good moments. He was so upbeat and positive. He took me under his wing and showed me how to feel strong again and move on. Thank you Mike. I will remember the good times forever.
Thomas Martone
Friend
November 24, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of Michael's passing. Mike was a longtime member of our band Opposites Attract in the mid 80's where he would light up the stage with his electric guitar solos. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family. Rest easy in guitar heaven Mike.
Pati & Ken Cloutier
Friend
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
