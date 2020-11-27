Michael J. DeThomasis, 64, was a caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many who passed away on November 20, 2020. Son of the late Guido P. and Ida F. (Beaudoin) DeThomasis, Mike was born and raised in Manchester, graduating from Memorial High School in 1974. Before retiring, he owned and operated MDT Dental Labs.
Michael's musical talents led him to pursue his lifelong passion for performing. For two decades, he was the front man in many bands around New England; his guitar prowess was legendary in the Queen City.
His daughter, Marissa Hanlon and his granddaughters, Ella and Emerson, brought him great pride and much joy. His family also includes his son, Adam Perry of Minnesota ; his sister, Theresa Nordle Lajoie and her husband, Kenneth Lajoie of Manchester; his niece, Megan Nordle of NYC and nephews, Kevin Nordle of Manchester and Ryan Nordle of Winooski, VT
Michael will be deeply missed by many.
The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester.
