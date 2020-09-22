1/1
Michael J. Haley
1938 - 2020
Michael J. Haley, 82, died on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at his home in Manchester, NH. He was born on March 19th, 1938 in Manchester the son of Michael F. Haley and Nora M. Haley.

Michael attended school in Manchester and would go on to proudly serve in the US Coast Guard from 1961 - 1965. Mike was employed with the East Side Manchester Fish and Game Club for over thirty years.

Mike was an avid pool player, enjoyed a friendly wager, and loved sharing stories of his life's adventures while serving in the Coast Guard. He also supported all the New England sports teams which often led to some lighthearted ribbing from his sons.

He is survived by his four sons: Steven Sage and his wife Patricia and family; Michael Sage and his fiancÃ© Carmen; Matthew Sage and his wife Maureen and grandchildren Calvin & Madeline; Patrick Sage and his wife Sarah and grandchildren Jaxson & Donovan. Mike is also survived by the mother of his four sons; Prudence Lee Sage, as well as his sister Janice with her husband Bob and family.

Mike's family would like to give a warm hearted thank you to the staff at the Manchester VA Hospital for caring for him over the years, as well as those good friends that he leaves behind at the East Side Manchester Fish and Game Club.

Calling Hours for Michael will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. He will be laid to rest the following day at 10:00 AM at St. Josephs cemetery in Bedford, NH.

Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Michael's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
SEP
25
Service
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
