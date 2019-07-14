Michael J. Kass (1968 - 2019)
Obituary
Michael "Mikki"/"Mik" J. Kass, 51, resident of Bedford, N.H., died on July 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Nashua, NH on February 29, 1968, a son of Kenneth A. and Helen "Pat" (Stevens) Kass of Chandler, Ariz. Mik was raised and educated in Milford, N.H., and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1986. He made his home in Bedford for the past 18 years.

Mik served his community in Milford as a volunteer firefighter for many years, after which he served as a full time firefighter for the Nashua Fire Department, having retired after 24 years in 2016 as a Lieutenant.

Following his retirement, Mik owned and operated Silver Leaf Property Services LLC. Mik was not only proud of his service on the fire departments, but also of his service to his country as a veteran of the U.S. Air Force as a fire protection specialist.

He was a loving husband, a devoted father and son whose greatest joy came from spending time with his family or simply helping out a neighbor in need.

While living in Milford, he attended the First Congregational Church of Milford.

In addition to his parents, family members include his wife of 24 years, Marcia (Adams) Kass; his son, Mitchell Kass, both of Bedford, N.H.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Catherine Kass of Durham, N.C., Kenneth P. and Jenny Kass of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nathalie and Herbert Adams of Milford, N.H.; a brother-in-law, Ken Adams and his wife, Kris of Milford, N.H.; four nephews, Cameron Kass, Ken J. Kass, James Adams and Jeffrey Adams; and a niece, Caitlin Kass.

SERVICES: Visiting hours are on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The First Congregational Church of Milford, 10 Union Street, Milford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Milford Firemen's Association c/o Milford Fire Department, 39 School Street, Milford, NH, 03055 or Nashua Firemen's Relief Association, 70 E Hollis Street, Nashua, NH 03060-6307.

Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019
