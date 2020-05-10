Michael J. Walsh
1960 - 2020
Michael J. Walsh, 59, of Merrimack died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester due to complications from a lifelong battle with diabetes.

Mike, as he was known to family and friends, was born on July 9, 1960, in Ilion, New York, the son of the late Edward J. and Betty J. (Holley) Walsh. In his younger years, he lived in Brockton, Massachusetts before moving to Merrimack with his family. At the time of his death, Mike had been a resident of Merrimack for the past 47 years.

He graduated from Merrimack High School and tried two weeks of college, but it just wasn't for him. He spent most of his adult life working at Advanced Circuit Technology in the etching room eventually working his way up to supervisor. He then went on to work for Temple Tool and Die in Manchester. As his disease began to steal his vision, he sought out part-time employment within the Merrimack community, the last one being with Shaws Supermarket. He was a productive member of society and was grateful to the employers who were willing to give him a chance.

Mike was a very likeable person who loved to chat with whoever crossed his path. He was very kind to others and was always willing to help anyone who was less fortunate than him. He was blessed to have the love and support of many close friends and loved spending time with them. Mike loved baseball, particularly his beloved Red Sox. He enjoyed going to sports shows with his friend Dave to meet the players and he was also a walking encyclopedia of baseball trivia.

He was a strong, hard-working man and fiercely independent. Despite all of his medical challenges, he refused to let them define him. He lived an active and full life to the best of his ability and didn't waste any time dwelling on the hand he had been dealt. He loved being outdoors and spent many hours weeding his garden in his usual style of laying on his stomach so he could see the weeds and took great pride in his lawn and the flowers that adorned his yard. He liked to do his own home repairs with the assistance of friends and was a firm believer that there was nothing a little "duct tape" could not fix.

Mike is survived by his sister, Maureen A. Blanchard and her husband Thomas; brother, Patrick J. Walsh and his wife Karan; his nephew, Dillon Walsh and niece, Briana Walsh and many cousins. He also leaves behind a large circle of wonderful friends and neighbors.

A private graveside service was held for the immediate family and a few of his close friends at the Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack where he was laid to rest beside his parents. A memorial mass and celebration of his life will be held sometime this summer at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merrimack.

To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Celebration of Life
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Graveside service
Last Rest Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry and Diane Gardenour
Friend
May 4, 2020
Mike will surely be missed every day by all that knew him. What a incredibly good and kind person.My family and I are lucky to have him had him in our lives.Rest easy my friend.
John Miller
Friend
May 4, 2020
My condolences to Maureen , her husband, Pat, his wife and family. Mike will be very missed by all. You fought a tough battle, Mike, now fly high and rest in peace.
Mary Jane (Smirth) Fudge
Friend
May 4, 2020
We at Reeds Ferry Lumber will miss Michael's conversations of baseball and life. Condolences for the family and friends of Michael.
Dan Roy
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
