Michael "Big Mike" Kania, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. Michael was born July 3, 1952 and attended Bishop Bradley High School and Plymouth State College where he was captain of the first hockey team and exccelled at rugby and racquetball as well.
Michael was an avid sportsman from a very early age playing football, basketball, hockey and softball. He also enjoyed salmon fishing with his Dad on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was known to have interesting conversations as he was quite knowledgeable on most subjects including sports, politics and history just to name a few. He was very passionate about cooking, especially his famous Capusta. He was a very patient, open-minded and compassionate man who had positivity for life that was unmatched.
After college he was passionate about slow pitch softball, playing for the East Side Club, Augie's, and Stan's place where he won awards for being the longest home run hitter at Wolf Park in Manchester. Michael was known for his great sense of humor and often reminisced on performing with the Bofetts in the late 70's. In the late 1970's he coached youth hockey with his dear friend, Don "Houndog" Billy at West Side Arena.
He was employed by Alexander's Supermarkets/Hannaford's for 30 years where he worked at the Nashua location as head receiver and then later as a tractor trailer driver until he became disabled in 2003. He will be dearly missed by his senior companion, Robert "Farmer Bob" Tarr as well as Rachel Boisvert and his beloved dogs Lily and Rusty.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Gloria (Melanson) Kania and two brothers, Daniel and Peter. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Martha (McAlman) Kania and his beloved daughter, Amanda, who was the light of his life. Michael was the most wonderful and loving father a daughter could ever have. One of Michael's greatest joys was watching Amanda play high school and college basketball. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His family would like to thank Beverly and Brandi of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care during the last weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2-4:00 pm at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., (corner of Beech St.) Manchester with a celebration of life at 4:00 pm at the funeral home.
