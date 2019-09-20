|
DERRY - Michael Keith Melim, beloved son, father, husband, brother and friend, passed from this life too soon and unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born in Exeter on Aug. 3, 1976, he was the son of Richard Melim and Marilyn Bixby.
He graduated from Manchester High School West.
Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout and participated in the Gulf War, codenamed Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard in Charlie Co. 3, 172 Mountain Infantry.
He attended White Mountain Community College and became a certified welder.
Mike was a longtime resident of Derry with his wife Terry of 16 years, where he helped raise his three stepchildren, Benjamin, Audrey and Jonathan Thompson. Mike and Terry were also blessed with two wonderful sons, Quinn in 2004, and Myles in 2006. Michael was extremely proud of his family and loved all of the children, Terry and his whole family very much.
Affectionately known by nicknames such as "Mikey", "Meldog", "Megaphone Mike" or "Dozer" to many, he loved all sports, but his favorite was football. He was a die-hard New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan, and loyal follower of golf legend Tiger Woods.
Mike also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, bonfires, cookouts and a good road trip! A skilled carpenter, he loved making things and could build you just about anything you could imagine. Rarely did you ever see Mike in anything other than a tank top, shorts and sandals even in the dead of winter. He was also proud of his Portuguese and Native American heritage, loved to read and listen to books, play golf and watch movies. Mike had a heart of gold and would do anything for you. He had many close friends that were his brothers, and to their children he was "Uncle Mike" whom he also adored as nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and children, family members include his mother, Marilyn Bixby and spouse Leon LaFlamme; his father, Richard Melim and his wife Donna Melim; his sister, Kelly and spouse Kenneth Buenaflor, and their two children Maxwell and Charlotte; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended families.
Loved by so many, with his booming voice, beaming smile, contagious laugh and sincere hugs, his passing leaves a crater-sized hole in our hearts and our lives. We know he struggled with so many demons, and could not overcome his depression and addictions, but we are comforted by knowing also he is now at peace and in the arms of God.
.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in St. Marie Parish, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Military honors will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of these non-profit organizations: The at http://woundedwarriorproject.org; New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Substance Abuse Grantmaking Fund at http://give.nhcf.org; or The Addiction Recovery Coalition of New Hampshire at http://arcnh.org
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 20, 2019
